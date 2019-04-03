Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Edward Hoffhines Jr.. View Sign

October 13, 1954-March 10, 2019 Fred, 64, passed away at Providence Hospice Center after a hard-fought, 15-month battle with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Fred was born in Columbus, OH to Fred E. Hoffhines Sr. and Marlene M. Kingsley-Hoffhines. Fred graduated from Arlington High School, Class of '73 (Go Eagles!) where he played baseball and football. Fred also sang in bands, providing a deep, rich, baritone voice. After graduation, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years at sea and two years in the reserves. Following his discharge from the Navy, Fred secured employment with the Boeing Company. Fred retired as a manager in May 2016 after a 34-year career. Upon retirement, Fred hit the ground running. He remodeled the family home, both inside and out. He planted gardens of tomatoes and peppers (the hotter, the better). He canned pepper jellies, sauces, relishes and salsas. Around Snohomish he was often called "Salsa Guy". He made friends with other pepper "aficionados" who would exchange seeds with him. Fred was generous with his fiery concoctions and they could be yours for the asking. Fred was full of wanderlust and energy. He spontaneously took his wife on a road trip down the 101 to Florence, OR to show her the lighthouses, beautiful coastline, pristine beaches, Haystack Rock, Sea Lion Caves and, of course, the sand dunes. Fred's interests included cooking, grilling, gardening, and carpentry. He was a Jack-of-all-trades, even mastering a few along the way. Fred loved Halloween. He liked to dress up and answer the door in costume. He loved to see the look on the kids' faces as he handed out candy. Fred is predeceased by both of his parents, Fred Sr. and Marlene Hoffhines; his younger sister, Freida Brenner and mother-in-law, Agnes Sokolowski. Fred is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jean; daughters, Helena Miller, Sabrina (Dave) Kane, Alexandria Mooney, Shelby Davidson, Paige Gholson; and son, Devin Sweeney; seven grandchildren, Shyenne, Chandler, Harley, Mary, Mahtayla, Keylee and Vander; niece, Melissa (Jake) Anderson-Perry; and nephew, Robert (Cassie) Clark. Private interment at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special "Shout Out" to Dr. L. Elizibeth Meyering and Dr. William Wisbeck at Providence for keeping Fred comfortable. Huge thanks to the Hospice staff at Providence for the compassion and unwavering strength you have shown our family. We are eternally grateful for your services. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care, 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201.



October 13, 1954-March 10, 2019 Fred, 64, passed away at Providence Hospice Center after a hard-fought, 15-month battle with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Fred was born in Columbus, OH to Fred E. Hoffhines Sr. and Marlene M. Kingsley-Hoffhines. Fred graduated from Arlington High School, Class of '73 (Go Eagles!) where he played baseball and football. Fred also sang in bands, providing a deep, rich, baritone voice. After graduation, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years at sea and two years in the reserves. Following his discharge from the Navy, Fred secured employment with the Boeing Company. Fred retired as a manager in May 2016 after a 34-year career. Upon retirement, Fred hit the ground running. He remodeled the family home, both inside and out. He planted gardens of tomatoes and peppers (the hotter, the better). He canned pepper jellies, sauces, relishes and salsas. Around Snohomish he was often called "Salsa Guy". He made friends with other pepper "aficionados" who would exchange seeds with him. Fred was generous with his fiery concoctions and they could be yours for the asking. Fred was full of wanderlust and energy. He spontaneously took his wife on a road trip down the 101 to Florence, OR to show her the lighthouses, beautiful coastline, pristine beaches, Haystack Rock, Sea Lion Caves and, of course, the sand dunes. Fred's interests included cooking, grilling, gardening, and carpentry. He was a Jack-of-all-trades, even mastering a few along the way. Fred loved Halloween. He liked to dress up and answer the door in costume. He loved to see the look on the kids' faces as he handed out candy. Fred is predeceased by both of his parents, Fred Sr. and Marlene Hoffhines; his younger sister, Freida Brenner and mother-in-law, Agnes Sokolowski. Fred is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jean; daughters, Helena Miller, Sabrina (Dave) Kane, Alexandria Mooney, Shelby Davidson, Paige Gholson; and son, Devin Sweeney; seven grandchildren, Shyenne, Chandler, Harley, Mary, Mahtayla, Keylee and Vander; niece, Melissa (Jake) Anderson-Perry; and nephew, Robert (Cassie) Clark. Private interment at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special "Shout Out" to Dr. L. Elizibeth Meyering and Dr. William Wisbeck at Providence for keeping Fred comfortable. Huge thanks to the Hospice staff at Providence for the compassion and unwavering strength you have shown our family. We are eternally grateful for your services. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care, 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close