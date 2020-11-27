Fred Raymond Eoff Sr. passed away suddenly on November 22, 2020 at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington, WA. He was 92 years old.

Fred was born in Kingston, Arkansas on Wednesday, April 11, 1928, and was the eldest of five children born to Robert and Kate (Stevenson) Eoff. He is survived by one sister, Mary Brown, two sons, Fred and Warren, and his daughter, Winona.

Fred was a guy who could do just about anything he set his mind to do. He loved to tell jokes just to see how you would react and he enjoyed watching Baseball in the spring, Football in the fall, and Basketball in the winter. We will all miss his big smile and his presence.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a public funeral. There may be a celebration of life on his April 11th birthday in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Fountain Drive-In, his long time Arlington business. He was very proud of its many successful years.





Condolences and memories can be sent to:

Winona Eoff

? Fountain Drive-In

127 East Division Street

Arlington, WA. 98223

