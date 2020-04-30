Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Joseph Poss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Joseph Poss, 67, passed away on Saturday April 18 , 2020 at his home in Mukilteo, WA. Fred was born in Brooklyn, New York, son of Fred and Muriel Poss. Fred had eventful childhood tales of his musical endeavors as a young NYC star accordion player, sibling antics with Paul and Susan, and lively adventures with his family and friends. Fred earned a Bachelor degree at the University of Denver and a Masters of Education at the University of Colorado. In Denver, he brought his musical talent back to life, becoming a music teacher. He then continued west, graduating from the University of Puget Sound with a Juris Doctor. The Seattle area eventually became home and there he married his first wife and had two children. He was a law partner at Montgomery Purdue Blankinship & Austin PPLC and later returned to the educational field as an administrator in the Northshore SD and Deputy Superintendent in Mukilteo SD. Fred married again and also became a doting grandpa. He always enjoyed a warm evening baseball game, a true NYC pizza slice, golfing, hiking and listening to music. Fred is survived by his wife, Lynn; his sister, Susan; his children, Daniel and Catherine; and their families including six grandchildren. Fred will be fondly remember by family and friends as an intelligent, warm hearted, caring man who you'd never want to negotiate with. Fred cared deeply about those around him and his memory will forever be imprinted on those whom were lucky to know him.



