Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred L. Jackson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Lee Jackson Fred Lee Jackson of Lake Stevens Washington passed away the morning of March 10, 2020. He defied the grips of dementia the last two years of his life until Jesus called him home. During his struggle he was cared for and cherished each and every day by his loving wife, Darlene Jackson. Fred was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on February 27, 1934 and lived his initial years with his mother, Selma Florene (Kettle) Roberson. At the age of five, he moved to California and was raised by his father, Rodger Cressy Jackson of Greenfield, Iowa. He is survived by his son, Michael Jackson of Arlington, WA; his daughters, Mary Ann Ferguson of Eagle, ID and Darlene Kowalsky of Marysville, WA. He lost his eldest daughter, Debra French in 2009. The mother of his children, Doris Jackson, lives in Eugene, Oregon. In addition to his step children, Gail Pratti of Lake Stevens, WA, Debra Watts and Kevin Moe, both of Everett, WA, he leaves behind six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Fred was a self taught renaissance man with the ability convey life experience through poem. A motorcycle rider and once a horseman, given the chance there wasn't a speed he wouldn't attempt on either; nor was there a bike he couldn't make run or a horse he couldn't shoe. The example he provided as he raised his family, instilled a work ethic in his children that is the foundation of leading by example and setting the pace. His engineering ingenuity that he took for granted pulled him as far away as Korea. During his life he gave frequently to others even when he had little. In lieu of flowers, if even a simple gesture, find someone who needs a helping hand and show them you care. Arrangements by Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett.





Fred Lee Jackson Fred Lee Jackson of Lake Stevens Washington passed away the morning of March 10, 2020. He defied the grips of dementia the last two years of his life until Jesus called him home. During his struggle he was cared for and cherished each and every day by his loving wife, Darlene Jackson. Fred was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on February 27, 1934 and lived his initial years with his mother, Selma Florene (Kettle) Roberson. At the age of five, he moved to California and was raised by his father, Rodger Cressy Jackson of Greenfield, Iowa. He is survived by his son, Michael Jackson of Arlington, WA; his daughters, Mary Ann Ferguson of Eagle, ID and Darlene Kowalsky of Marysville, WA. He lost his eldest daughter, Debra French in 2009. The mother of his children, Doris Jackson, lives in Eugene, Oregon. In addition to his step children, Gail Pratti of Lake Stevens, WA, Debra Watts and Kevin Moe, both of Everett, WA, he leaves behind six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Fred was a self taught renaissance man with the ability convey life experience through poem. A motorcycle rider and once a horseman, given the chance there wasn't a speed he wouldn't attempt on either; nor was there a bike he couldn't make run or a horse he couldn't shoe. The example he provided as he raised his family, instilled a work ethic in his children that is the foundation of leading by example and setting the pace. His engineering ingenuity that he took for granted pulled him as far away as Korea. During his life he gave frequently to others even when he had little. In lieu of flowers, if even a simple gesture, find someone who needs a helping hand and show them you care. Arrangements by Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close