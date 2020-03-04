Fred R. Ogilvie My love and my husband died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born December 12, 1944, he was 75. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Johanna and his sister-in-law Jackie. Fred leaves behind me, Glenda, his wife; his beloved daughter, Lisa and her husband, Dan Crull; his grandson, Seth Montoya, where his sun always rose; three wonderful brothers and wives: Bill, Jim and Jacque, Don and Lynda. Dear Family and Friends, he has loved you so. Waiting in heaven, goodbye to each of you for now. A memorial will be held at a later date at Wash Away Beach, Tokeland, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 4, 2020