Send Flowers Obituary

Fred R. Ogilvie My love and my husband died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born December 12, 1944, he was 75. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Johanna and his sister-in-law Jackie. Fred leaves behind me, Glenda, his wife; his beloved daughter, Lisa and her husband, Dan Crull; his grandson, Seth Montoya, where his sun always rose; three wonderful brothers and wives: Bill, Jim and Jacque, Don and Lynda. Dear Family and Friends, he has loved you so. Waiting in heaven, goodbye to each of you for now. A memorial will be held at a later date at Wash Away Beach, Tokeland, WA.



Fred R. Ogilvie My love and my husband died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born December 12, 1944, he was 75. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Johanna and his sister-in-law Jackie. Fred leaves behind me, Glenda, his wife; his beloved daughter, Lisa and her husband, Dan Crull; his grandson, Seth Montoya, where his sun always rose; three wonderful brothers and wives: Bill, Jim and Jacque, Don and Lynda. Dear Family and Friends, he has loved you so. Waiting in heaven, goodbye to each of you for now. A memorial will be held at a later date at Wash Away Beach, Tokeland, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close