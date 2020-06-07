Fred Prinzing Fred Prinzing, 87, a servant of Jesus Christ, passed away May 29, 2020, having battled pneumonia and Parkinson's disease. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. Fred met his wife Anita 65 years ago at Taylor University, Indiana, where he claimed they were "taylor made."



Fred's life centered on serving others. He pastored two congregations, Robinson, MI, and Portland, OR, planted five churches, and served as interim pastor 29 times.



He leaves behind his wife, three children: Debra (Bruce Brooks), Mark (Martha) & Scott (Kris), four grandchildren, Marquita, Marquis, Benjamin and Alexander, and three great-grandchildren, Viet, Kiet and Noelle.



A large part of Fred's ministry was spent teaching young men and women in seminary. Fred retired from Bethel Seminary, St. Paul, MN, as Dean Emeritus.



Due to restrictions from the pandemic, there will be a small graveside service for the family only, led by Dr. Brian Harpell, their pastor and friend. A celebration of life may be held in the future. April 16, 1933 - May 29, 2020



