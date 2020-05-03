Jan. 15, 1940 - April 27, 2020 Frederick Reavis Moll, 80, of Marysville, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020 after suffering a heart attack. Fred was born on January 15, 1940 in Everett, Washington, to George and Elena (Reavis) Moll. Fred grew up in Marysville, WA and graduated from Marysville High School, in 1958. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and spent three years in Germany in the Intelligence division. After serving Fred completed his BA in Education from Western Washington University and received his Master's degree in Education from Central Washington University. He began his teaching career in Issaquah, WA, and eventually came to the Everett School district where he spent the rest of his career and retired after 30 years in Special Education. He met the love of his life, Cheryl Arnold in 1972, and they settled in Tulalip. Last August, they celebrated 46 years of marriage. Fred will be remembered for his great sense of humor and zest for life. His family was the most important thing to him. Fred was a proud member of the Evergreen Fly Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and could hunt and fly fish with the best of them. He meant so much to so many in the community. He enjoyed meeting with his pals at Henry's Donuts and most recently Legion Memorial Golf Course. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Moll. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Moll; son, Michael Reavis Moll wife, Jaclyn (Ocampo) Moll; daughter, Julie Moll; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Alexis, and Blakely. A funeral service will be held at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett. Fred will be laid to rest in Trinity Columbarium.





