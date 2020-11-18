Frederick "Big Fred" Walter Reykdal walked into the lives of so many and profoundly changed them forever. He approached life with grace, empathy and kindness. By his example, Fred encouraged those around him to be good and treat others with respect; to work hard and with integrity to improve the lives of others; and to persevere no matter what your circumstance. Fred lived a life dedicated to his family and on the ethic of being a decent man who put the needs of others above all.

A well respected businessman and owner of the Floor Shoppe, Inc. in Kirkland for over 30 years, Fred spent his last 12 years in retirement enjoying his free time salmon and trout fishing throughout Washington and Oregon. Aside from his love for his family and the outdoors, Fred was an animal lover and will be reunited with his Golden Retrievers and Irish Setter Buddy, Scoop, Duke and Kelly. His legacy will live on through his wife Robi; children Jennifer, Fred and Amanda; grandchildren Nora and Hannah; and his brother Mike. Big Fred, you are a kind soul that will never be forgotten, only remembered and honored. May you rest in peace, you gentle giant.

Fred was born May 23rd, 1948 in Vancouver, British Columbia and passed away on October 30th, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington after complications with a heart valve replacement surgery. A service will be held for close family only due to local restrictions, but open to others virtually. For more information, please reach out to his children.

May 23, 1948 - October 30, 2020