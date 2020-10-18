Frederick Emmitt Grannan Jr., An outstanding Husband, Father, and Brother, passed Sunday September 27th, 2020 at home at the age of 78 after a very short and unexpected bout with Cancer.

Fred is survived by his Wife Lurlene Grannan (Nering) of 53 years, his children Fred and Ken, their wives Becky and Ashley; three grandchildren, Lindsay, Gracie, and Callahan; his brothers and sisters, Mike, Mary, Cathy, Pat, and Rose; many nieces and nephews and brother and sister in-laws. He was preceded in death by his brother Dick.

Fred was born in Tacoma Washington on October 5th, 1941 and spent most of his childhood growing up in Seattle Washington. He joined the Air Force and spent 4 years in the Minute Man Missile Program and then continued that work with Boeing as a civilian. He was very proud of the time he spent in the Missile Program in both the Air Force and Boeing and spoke often of the times and friends he made there. Especially lifelong friends Stan and Mary Stevens and Leo and Donna Naekel. Fred also talked often of the times, places worked, people met, and friends made at Guardian Security Systems where he retired from after 35 years with the company. When his boys were in their teens, he would take them to work with him whenever possible at Guardian, and gave them memories and lessons they will always cherish.

He was often a quiet man when it came to sentiment, but nothing was more important to him than his family, extended family, friends and neighbors like the Shepards and Jeans families. As he got older it became very obvious that he loved and cared deeply for everyone around him. He was the first to help, and the last to quit. As one longtime friend told us Sunday, he was a real Man and highly respected.

There was nothing he couldn't fix, and nothing he wouldn't do to help. Couldn't ask for a better role model as a Husband, Father, Brother, Friend or Man, He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will be holding private graveside service at this time hoping to hold a celebration of life gathering sometime in 2021.

The family also asks that any donations or remembrances be made to your local food bank as we head into the holiday season.

October 5, 1941 - September 27, 2020