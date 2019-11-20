Frederick J. Korr passed away in Spokane, WA, on November 13, 2019, with family by his side. He was born on December 10, 1933, in Mount Pleasant, NY to Frederick an Agnes Korr. Fred joined the Navy in June of 1953 and served for four years. The Navy is what brought him to Washington where he met his wife of 62 years. Together they raised three children. Fred was preceded in death, by his parents, Frederick and Agnes; his sister, Beverly Brandt; his son, Dennis Korr and grandson, Joey Korr. He is survived by his wife, Madge Korr of Darrington, WA; his daughter, Beth Koehn and her husband, Glenn Koehn of Colville, WA; his son, Donnie Korr of Darrington, his daughter-in- law, Ruth Korr of Darrington; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Assembly of God Church in Darrington, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 20, 2019