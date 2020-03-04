Frederick Treichel

Frederick Raymond Treichel Sept. 18, 1938 - Feb. 18, 2020 Frederick Raymond Treichel, better known as "Fritz" to anyone that knew him. He was a man that did pretty much what he wanted his whole life. He was very well read. He traveled the world either by ship, train or plane and sometimes with a friend. To write the many interesting aspects of Fritz's life would require a biography. I know he will be greatly missed. He was one of a kind. He will be honored with a military burial at Tahoma National Cemetery. Date and time to be released at a later date. There will not be a service per Fritz's request.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 4, 2020
