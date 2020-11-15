1/1
Frieda Kathleen Williams
1944 - 2020
Frieda (Kat) Kathleen Williams II of V born November 23, 1944 beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-grandmother. Frieda passed November 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She loved helping and working for her tribal community as a Community Relations Coordinator. She did the Tulalip Parades, Spee-bi-dah and many more events. She was also in Northern Exposure. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving children, Frieda Cavanaugh III, Jonny Cavanaugh Sr., Walia Cavanaugh, and Joyia Kinlicheeney. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Frieda IV, Michael, Terence, Myron, Kathi, Leo, Goo, Mary, Jonathan, Jazlyn, Monica, Carmen, Salisha, and Talon; and numerous great grandchildren. Her loving memories will always be cherished.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles Sr. and Freda Williams I; her brother, Charles Williams Jr.; grandson, Jonny Cavanaugh Jr. (BamBam); her soul sister, Leeta Barner; special cousin, Andy Thomas; and her grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Beach Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.

November 23, 1944 - November 11, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mission Beach Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
