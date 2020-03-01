G. W. Frazier

Service Information
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA
98292
(360)-629-2101
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Island Christian Fellowship
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Obituary
G. W. Frazier of Camano Island, Washington, beloved husband, father, friend and honored Marine passed away on February 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Frazier and many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Island Christian Fellowship on Camano Island, Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and at Tahoma National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. An Online digital guest book is available at: www.gilbertsonfh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020
