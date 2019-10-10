Sept. 27, 1954 – Sept. 30, 2019 Born, Gaye Anne Kazala on September 27, 1954 to Margret Grimm and Gilbert Kazala in Mount Vernon, Washington. Gabby fell asleep in death at Harborview Medical Center on September 30, 2019. She graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 1972. She is preceded in death by her mother, Margret "Sis" Brewer, her brother, Robert "Mac" Brewer and her son, Micah W. Bowdean Lehman. She is survived by her father, Robert E.R. Brewer, her brother, Guy D. Kazala, her nephew, Cody Kazala, her sister, Barb J. Pearson and her nieces, Melissa I. Potts and Caitlyn J Pearson. I became an "Island Girl" when I met, fell in love with and married Terry, that guy with the cabin in the woods at Honeymoon Lake in 1981. She is survived by her husband, Terry E. Lehman, her son, Eric M. Lehman, her daughter-in-law, Heather R. Lehman; grandchildren, Lalaina "Lanie" Serres, Emera Lu Lehman and Hugo Terrance Lehman. Gabriel's greatest enjoyment, every day, was "To Make Your Heart Smile". Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2061 Millman Rd. in Langley, WA. A memorial gathering will follow, there in Langley, at Holmes Harbor Rod and Gun Club at 3334 Brooks Hill Rd. from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 10, 2019