On the morning of August 19, 2020, Gabriele Caitlin Bartholomew, of Everett Washington, died of complications from cancer at age 68.

Gabriele was born Gail Kathleen Talbot in 1951 in Portland, Oregon to mother Helen Jean Neff and father Roger Magloire Constante and raised by Helen and adopted father Steve Talbot.

Gabriele spent her youth in the San Carlos Apache Nation in Arizona and her high school and young adult years in Berkeley, California. In 1985 she moved to Everett, Washington with her husband and young daughter. She completed a BA in education from Western Washington University, and later an MA, and worked as a teacher and tutor in Snohomish County schools for many years. She was an active member of the Evergreen Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and many other local groups until the end of her life.

Gabriele believed a better world was possible through understanding the interconnectedness of all life. She spent her life connecting people with ideas and with each other. As a teacher, she brought the beauty and variety of the world into the classroom. As an activist, she made space for new perspectives in every group of which she was a part. As a radio show host, she brought hope to her listeners with the personal stories of everyday people making a difference on The Power of Peace on local KSER 90.7. She was a voracious reader and life-long student, and she brought new insight to everyone that her life touched. She was a supportive friend and a devoted mother.

She is survived by her sisters Peggy, Sonya, and Majken and by her daughter Ananda Portal, who is more honored to be her daughter than Gabriele could have possibly known.

A memorial service will be held once public events are possible. If you would like to attend, send a message to anandaportal@outlook.com.

Donations in Gabriele's name can be made to Communities of Color Coalition, https://www.c3coalition.org/, Everett Meaningful Movies, everettmeaningfulmovies@gmail.com, or to any group with which she was involved.

December 10, 1951 - August 19, 2020