Gail (Hansen) Bryant March 23, 1946 - June 12, 2019 Gail (Hansen) Bryant, 73, passed away on June 12, 2019. She was born March 23, 1946 in Mount Vernon, WA to Louise and Gerald Hansen. As a toddler, she moved to Omak, WA. After high school, she married and had a daughter, Deborah, who gave her two grandchildren. She moved to the Everett, WA area and married Jerry Bryant, who preceded her in death. Gail had a life-long love of horses. She eventually became a horse breeder and produced many champions. Her love of animals was evident in the many she adopted over the years. She was quick to laugh, loved her family, and made friends easily. She is survived by her grandchildren, Amber Gomez and Christopher Jeanneret; her brother and sister, Gerald Hansen Jr and Jan Hansen. A celebration of life will be September 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Sons of Norway, 2725 Oaks Avenue, Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 17, 2019