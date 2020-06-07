Gail Larson Gail Cynthia Larson, 77, passed away May 25 at Providence Everett Regional Medical Center. Loving wife of 57 years of Jack Larson, spectacular mother to Erik and Hans and daughter-in-law Rose, and proud grandmother of Axel and Maeve. She was born October 12, 1942 in Seattle to the late Adeline and Robert Moody, graduated from Seattle's Lincoln High School and in 1964 from University of Washington where Gail and Jack met. Gail was passionately committed to her family and to improving her community, working and volunteering tirelessly to lead and participate in organizations that changed and improved lives.



After her first management position at UW Medical Center, Gail and Jack moved to Los Angeles where she earned a UCLA graduate degree in Health Administration in 1974. Gail held executive posts in California for 16 years at Huntington Memorial Hospital and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center followed by 13 years leading 3 University Hospitals in Cleveland.



In 2001, she returned to Washington as CEO of Providence Northwest regional health care system. During her tenure, Providence experienced tremendous growth and developed new facilities, contributing enormously to the local community with world-class health care, jobs, and education. With these achievements, Gail was honored as Snohomish County Business Journal's 2006 Executive of the Year.



While retired from running hospitals, Gail continued in leadership roles, including Providence General Foundation Board Officer and Board of Directors Chair, and Mercy Housing Northwest that provides 5,000 families and seniors affordable housing with supportive services.



A trailblazer for women in healthcare administration, Gail co-founded Southern California Women in Health Administration and served as its president. As an active Everett Rotary Club member, she brought speakers to schools to promote careers for young people.



While leading a busy career, family always came first. Gail's ability to balance work and family was truly heroic. She and Jack never missed their children's activities. She looked forward to breakfast with her boys during the week, no matter how demanding her schedule. She was delighted by her grandchildren, often found dancing with Axel at family events. Some of her favorite moments were spent walking along the Puget Sound with Jack and their dog Chewy and supporting Pacific Northwest artists. Gail loved bringing people together for a meal. She and Jack would often host family and philanthropic events at the home they designed and built together. The memories made there will never be forgotten.



A celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later time when her wide circle of friends and family can safely come together. To honor Gail Larson's health care legacy, donations may be made in her memory to Providence General Foundation, P. O. Box 1067, Everett, WA 98206



October 12, 1942 - May 25, 2020



