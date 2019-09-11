May 29, 1964 - Sept. 5, 2019 Gail Morris, born May 29, 1964 in Tacoma, WA, passed away on September 5, 2019 in, Tulalip, WA. Gail loved to travel with her cousin Ronnie, spending time seeing rivers, oceans, and mountains. She especially loved animals, spending time in her garden, family reunions, and family home visits. Gail loved local outings such as going to Deception Pass, Mount Baker, and Point Defiance. She loved to give back - often making care packages and donating to animal charities. She was a proud member of the Tulalip Tribes. Gail is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Paul Morris; father, Beaufort Paul "Pinky" Lavelle; grand-parents, Matthew and Amanda Paul; loving aunts, uncles, cousins; and her pet, Gemini. She is survived by her brother, John Morris; sisters, Joan Morris and Donna Bob; cousin/brother, Ronnie Ancheta; aunts, Donna Paul and Katherine "Chickie" Paul; special cousin, Sharon DeFevers; niece, Casey May Morris; numerous cousins; and loving dog, Coco and cat, Boo. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Celia, Charita, Abigail, Brisa, Paz, and Kathryn for taking such good care of her. Special thank you to Les Parks for all his help and supporting the family. Funeral services will be September 12, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 11, 2019