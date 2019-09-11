Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Funeral service 10:00 AM Tulalip Tribal Gym Send Flowers Obituary

May 29, 1964 - Sept. 5, 2019 Gail Morris, born May 29, 1964 in Tacoma, WA, passed away on September 5, 2019 in, Tulalip, WA. Gail loved to travel with her cousin Ronnie, spending time seeing rivers, oceans, and mountains. She especially loved animals, spending time in her garden, family reunions, and family home visits. Gail loved local outings such as going to Deception Pass, Mount Baker, and Point Defiance. She loved to give back - often making care packages and donating to animal charities. She was a proud member of the Tulalip Tribes. Gail is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Paul Morris; father, Beaufort Paul "Pinky" Lavelle; grand-parents, Matthew and Amanda Paul; loving aunts, uncles, cousins; and her pet, Gemini. She is survived by her brother, John Morris; sisters, Joan Morris and Donna Bob; cousin/brother, Ronnie Ancheta; aunts, Donna Paul and Katherine "Chickie" Paul; special cousin, Sharon DeFevers; niece, Casey May Morris; numerous cousins; and loving dog, Coco and cat, Boo. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Celia, Charita, Abigail, Brisa, Paz, and Kathryn for taking such good care of her. Special thank you to Les Parks for all his help and supporting the family. Funeral services will be September 12, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





May 29, 1964 - Sept. 5, 2019 Gail Morris, born May 29, 1964 in Tacoma, WA, passed away on September 5, 2019 in, Tulalip, WA. Gail loved to travel with her cousin Ronnie, spending time seeing rivers, oceans, and mountains. She especially loved animals, spending time in her garden, family reunions, and family home visits. Gail loved local outings such as going to Deception Pass, Mount Baker, and Point Defiance. She loved to give back - often making care packages and donating to animal charities. She was a proud member of the Tulalip Tribes. Gail is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Paul Morris; father, Beaufort Paul "Pinky" Lavelle; grand-parents, Matthew and Amanda Paul; loving aunts, uncles, cousins; and her pet, Gemini. She is survived by her brother, John Morris; sisters, Joan Morris and Donna Bob; cousin/brother, Ronnie Ancheta; aunts, Donna Paul and Katherine "Chickie" Paul; special cousin, Sharon DeFevers; niece, Casey May Morris; numerous cousins; and loving dog, Coco and cat, Boo. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Celia, Charita, Abigail, Brisa, Paz, and Kathryn for taking such good care of her. Special thank you to Les Parks for all his help and supporting the family. Funeral services will be September 12, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close