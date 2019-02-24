Dec. 28, 1948 - Feb. 17, 2019 Gail M. Hammett, better known as Skeet. A Marine, a husband of 49 years to wife, Karen. A dad to daughter, Angela (Darren) Firth and to son, Todd Hammett. A papa to Brittany, Darrin, Quinn, Brandon, Tayler, Mitchell and Chelan. A great papa to Jayleigh Becca Gail and Eli. A friend. A coach. A brother and an uncle. A man that will forever be in so many hearts. Rest in Peace Skeet We Love You
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail M. Hammett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019