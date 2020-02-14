Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garrett Raymond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Garrett Alan Raymond July 28, 1953 - January 27, 2020 Garrett Alan Raymond, born July 28, 1953, died January 27, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Gary was a longtime resident of Lynnwood, WA. Gary graduated from Meadowdale High School. He worked as an electrician for 40-plus years with the IBEW Local Union 46. Gary enjoyed his work at Cochran Electric in Seattle. He was not only very talented in his trade but he could do anything, whether building a house or building a car. He was generous with his skills and time for his family and friends. Gary retired early and loved spending his time with his family. He had a great sense of humor, his laugh was contagious. He also loved to go boating, crabbing and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his great-niece, Madison, whether it was swimming lessons, school activities, or homework. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Raymond; and brother, Dr. John Raymond. Surviving mother, Maurine Raymond; and sisters: Cheryl Rennebohm (husband, Rick Rennebohm) and Sue Miles; his niece, Bridget Terry (daughter, Madison); and nephews, Dan Raymond (wife, Ana Raymond), Joe Raymond (wife, Darci), Tyler Terry (daughters: Lily Terry, Peyton Terry and son, Owen Terry). Please visit our online guestbook at Columbia Funeral



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 14, 2020

