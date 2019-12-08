Gary A Haugen Oct. 1, 1955 - Nov. 3, 2019 Gary A. Haugen of Marysville, WA passed away November 3, 2019 in Brookings, OR while on a road trip to Indio, CA with his high school friend, Rocky. Gary was born on October 1, 1955 to Sven and Anne Haugen, Norwegian immigrants that have passed on and was also predeceased by his sister, Torlaug "Tor", in May of 2019. Surviving him are his brother, Arnie; and niece, Charlee Haugen; and nephew, Rydar Haugen; also nephew, Bryan Mooney; and niece, Erika Mooney. Gary graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 1973 with a letter in baseball. Throughout the years he established an excellent reputation for his carpentry skills. Gary had unmatched talent in woodworking and was known for his unique craftmanship. His ready smile and kind, gentle spirit made him many lifelong friends. A memorial is planned for a future date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019