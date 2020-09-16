Gary B. Almskaar

Gary, age 71, died September 12, 2020 of Cancer. He was born in Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulda and Harold Almskaar and a sister, Sonja Dimmick.

Gary graduated Roosevelt High School in 1967. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, then the Army Corps of Engineers. He finished his federal service with 30 years at the Seattle Veteran's Hospital in 2007.

Gary's hobbies included Casinos, dinner and movies with friends and neighbors. Traveling to faraway places with family. Gary loved his Norwegian Heritage.

Gary leaves behind a brother: Roger, of Bellingham, and his 3 children: Carston (Eleanor), Kristen (Ted) of Bellingham, WA and Erika of St. Petersburg, Florida. Niece: Richelle (Dane) Dimmick Phillips of El Dorado, Kansas and great niece: Megan Dimmick-Fish of Arcata, California.

Due to COVID19, we ask that you wear a face covering for the service.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 1:00 PM at Valley View Cemetery in Silvana. Donations may be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Providence Everett Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA. April 8, 1949 - September 12, 2020



