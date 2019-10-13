Gary B. Hansen, 78, passed away at his home on September 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Gary was born in Everett, WA to Jackie and Bert Hansen and was raised in Hartford, WA. In his younger days, Gary was known to be a prankster, and he showed his love to his family with teasing. Gary worked at Ross Sand & Gravel for 19 years before going into business for himself operating Hansen's Dozing & Excavating for 27 years before retiring. He enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, hunting, traveling in his RV and watching NASCAR. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Marilyn; five children, Corrina Lindborg (Paddy), Tracy Osburn (Keith), Darren Hansen (Wendi), Rich Hansen (Chris) and Cheryl Steele; his sister, Karen Somerville (Jim); 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville, WA with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019