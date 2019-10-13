Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary B. Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary B. Hansen, 78, passed away at his home on September 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Gary was born in Everett, WA to Jackie and Bert Hansen and was raised in Hartford, WA. In his younger days, Gary was known to be a prankster, and he showed his love to his family with teasing. Gary worked at Ross Sand & Gravel for 19 years before going into business for himself operating Hansen's Dozing & Excavating for 27 years before retiring. He enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, hunting, traveling in his RV and watching NASCAR. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Marilyn; five children, Corrina Lindborg (Paddy), Tracy Osburn (Keith), Darren Hansen (Wendi), Rich Hansen (Chris) and Cheryl Steele; his sister, Karen Somerville (Jim); 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville, WA with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the .



