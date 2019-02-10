Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Daniel Johnsen. View Sign

Gary Johnsen, 74, of Snohomish, WA, died Jan-uary 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife and sons. He was born in Tacoma, WA, to Murel and Mildred Johnsen September 8, 1944. The family moved to Sultan, WA, when he began school and later to Monroe, WA, where he graduated from Monroe High in 1962. During his high school years, he was a member of Future Farmers of America, (project Jersey cows), 4H club, (horseback riding com-petitions), high school band (cornet), basketball, and track. After graduation Gary worked for his father driving a logging truck and attended Everett Community College. Midway through college he joined the USMC, was trained in Avionics in Tennessee, then stationed in Okinawa, Japan at MCAF Futenma. In 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Jane Jellison, and they moved to Tustin, CA, where he completed his military career at Marine Corps Air Facility, Santa Ana, CA. Returning to Washington, Gary earned his teaching degree and Masters from WWU and taught in Snohomish Elementary schools from 1976 – 1998. Gary was a problem solver and a man of many talents. There wasn't any project he wouldn't tackle. He helped to build his home in rural Snohomish, began J & J Restorations (specializing in '48-'53 Chevy/GMC Pick-ups), repaired whatever was needed for family and friends and spent hours in his wood and car shops. Gary leaves behind his wife, Jane; sons, Daniel (Marcia), Michael (Kristin); sisters, Diane (Glenn), Geri (Arlin); brother, Richard (Darlene), brother-in-law, Ted Mork; six grandchildren: Emelia, Simon, Patrick, William, Lucian and Quinton; a niece, Kelli, and a nephew, Jordan. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday February 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Snohomish United Methodist Church, 2400 Lake Ave., Snohomish, WA.



