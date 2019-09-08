Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary E. Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary E. Hughes Gary Hughes, 71, of Edmonds, WA, passed away September 1, 2019 due to complications following an auto accident. He was surrounded by his loving family at his passing. Gary was born February 9, 1948 in Seattle, WA, to Gene and Pearl Hughes. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1966 and went on to play football at Olympic Junior College. Gary owned a U-Haul business in Greenlake, WA, before going to work at Boeing where he retired after 35 years. In 1985 Gary married Susan, the love of his life. Together they raised their children, enjoying many adventures as a family. Gary was a dedicated husband, Dad and proud Papa to his grandchildren. A 30 year Seahawk season ticket holder, Gary looked forward to football season. He was an avid boater and enjoyed exploring the San Juan islands with his wife, family and friends. Christmas being his favorite holiday, Gary loved being Santa, the suit and all. Accompanied by his Mrs. Claus he spread Christmas cheer visiting the children and grandchildren of family friends. Gary is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Lance Hughes, Alicia Dixon and Alexandra Schrader (Andy); his grandchildren, Alexis Dekoning (Brandon) and Andrew Schrader; his sister Gloria Hughes-Kirk. The family would like to thank the staff at Harborview Medical Center ICU for their exceptional care and compassion. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.



