Gary Ernest Tuttle October 18, 1936-July 16, 2019 Gary Tuttle, 82 of Granite Falls, WA, passed away on July 16, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 30, from 10-11 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Following the reception, Graveside Service will be held at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 27, 2019