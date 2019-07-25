Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ernest Tuttle. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Ernest Tuttle Gary Tuttle, 82 of Granite Falls, WA, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born October 18, 1936 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Roy and Myrtle Wilma (Phillips) Tuttle. His family moved to Granite Falls in 1953 and he was a graduate of Granite Falls High School class of 1954. In his senior year, Gary was honored to have been recruited by the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball Team. Due to family influences at the time, he declined the opportunity, yet remained an enthusiastic fan of baseball during his lifetime. Gary was a logger by trade and enjoyed being in the outdoors. His service to others included 23 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Granite Falls Fire Department. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, camping and traveling in their motorhome. Married in 2001, Gary and Lois enjoyed several trips to their time-share in Mazatlán, Mexico. Gary was thrilled to catch a sailfish during an offshore fishing trip there. For the past decade, he and Lois were Camp Hosts at campgrounds throughout the western states, including Yellowstone, Montana, Colorado, Utah and Oregon. Gary courageously battled lung cancer for the past year, began hospice home care on March 15, and entered the hospital on Friday, July 12. He was visited there by his wife Lois, and closest family and friends, until four evenings later when death peacefully came during his sleep, with daughter, Kayce devotedly attending to his passage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Wilma; brothers, Charles and Robert; sister, Shirley, and his first wife of 43 years, Janice Willard Tuttle. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Lois; his three daughters, Kayce (Donald) Snell, Jodee (Michael) DeRosier and Tana (Jeffrey) Blake; his stepson, Kevin (Neva) Redmond, and stepdaughter, Dawn Ocwieja; numerous nieces and nephews, plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 30, from 10-11 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Following the reception, Graveside Service will be held at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208.





Gary Ernest Tuttle Gary Tuttle, 82 of Granite Falls, WA, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born October 18, 1936 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Roy and Myrtle Wilma (Phillips) Tuttle. His family moved to Granite Falls in 1953 and he was a graduate of Granite Falls High School class of 1954. In his senior year, Gary was honored to have been recruited by the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball Team. Due to family influences at the time, he declined the opportunity, yet remained an enthusiastic fan of baseball during his lifetime. Gary was a logger by trade and enjoyed being in the outdoors. His service to others included 23 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Granite Falls Fire Department. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, camping and traveling in their motorhome. Married in 2001, Gary and Lois enjoyed several trips to their time-share in Mazatlán, Mexico. Gary was thrilled to catch a sailfish during an offshore fishing trip there. For the past decade, he and Lois were Camp Hosts at campgrounds throughout the western states, including Yellowstone, Montana, Colorado, Utah and Oregon. Gary courageously battled lung cancer for the past year, began hospice home care on March 15, and entered the hospital on Friday, July 12. He was visited there by his wife Lois, and closest family and friends, until four evenings later when death peacefully came during his sleep, with daughter, Kayce devotedly attending to his passage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Wilma; brothers, Charles and Robert; sister, Shirley, and his first wife of 43 years, Janice Willard Tuttle. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Lois; his three daughters, Kayce (Donald) Snell, Jodee (Michael) DeRosier and Tana (Jeffrey) Blake; his stepson, Kevin (Neva) Redmond, and stepdaughter, Dawn Ocwieja; numerous nieces and nephews, plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 30, from 10-11 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Following the reception, Graveside Service will be held at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close