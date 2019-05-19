Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Eugene Mose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 29, 1938 - May 8, 2019 Gary Eugene Mose, star high school and college athlete, highly successful high school basketball coach and real estate broker, died on May 8, 2019, from cancer and its complications, at his home in Arlington, WA, surrounded in his last days by family and friends. He was 80. Born in Seattle on September 29, 1938, Gary was the son of Milton Eugene "Bud" Mose and Stella Mose, and was raised in Arlington by his mother and stepfather, Vincent Stuller. He was heavily influenced by his paternal grandparents, pioneer dentist, Dr. Elmer Mose and his wife, Elizabeth, and spent many of his youthful days at their property on the western edge of town, overlooking the Stillaguamish Valley, and hunting and fishing with his grandfather. A 1956 graduate of Arlington High School, Gary was a four-sport letterman, competing in football, basketball, baseball and tennis. Earning All-State honors in basketball, he played on a fabled football team that lost just two games in his three years on the squad. The 1955 team went undefeated, with a tie in a legendary game against Edmonds in zero degree weather, and which in 1984 was recognized by The Everett Herald as one of the Top Ten teams in the modern era of Snohomish County prep football. As a college freshman, he played basketball for the University of Washington Husky Pups, before eventually transferring to Western Washington in Bellingham, in 1958. He played on the Viking varsity for two years, and was particularly proud of the 1959-60 team, which earned a post-season berth and traveled to Kansas City to play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament. At Western he also simultaneously earned a BA in Liberal Arts and a teaching certificate, graduating in 1960. Gary then took a teaching position at Snohomish High School, where he was an Assistant Basketball Coach from 1960 until 1964. The following year he became Head Basketball Coach at Lake Stevens High School, taking five different teams to the state playoffs, while leading the 1982 team to third place in its division. He coached until 1983, and for 31 years taught Physical Education and Social Studies. In 1961, Gary married Wendy Warnock (Melling) and together raised two sons, Darek and Kyle Mose. In 1982 he married "the love of his life," Alicia Covert. Their daughter, Lexi, was born in 1987, and raised in a home next door to that of Gary's paternal grandparents. After retiring from teaching, Gary launched a second career in real estate, as an agent with C.J.'s Realty, and then as a broker-owner at a John L. Scott Real Estate office in Lake Stevens, WA, where he was a partner with one of his former players and longtime friend, Larry Lian. His son Kyle, an agent and broker, later joined him at the office. An unabashed fan of Pacific Northwest college and professional sports, Gary's passion for athletics, fishing, real estate and the physical beauty of the region was matched only by his love of golf, especially with his weekly foursome, which included Lian, another former basketball player, Ron Blacken, and John L. Scott office agent Jeff Agostinelli. One of his favorite expressions was, "It's OK to have fun," no matter whether the team upon which he'd wagered beat the spread or not. Gary is survived by his spouse, Alicia; and children, Darek, Kyle and Lexi (Coly Hokett); grandchildren, Carter, Ryder, Tryston and Tresley; sister, Sharon Jacobson; and brother, Jay Stuller (Susan Sutton); nieces, Jennifer (Ryan Wilkerson) and Nicole Stuller; and brothers-in-law, Robert Jacobson and Dale Covert; as well as Wendy Melling. Another notable survivor is Gary's best friend since 1969, Gordon W. Davis, PhD., who is also known as "Rookie", along with many hundreds of students, players and colleagues who have been a part of his walk through this lifetime. In lieu of flowers, Gary would choose for either a personal remembrance, through a donation to Old Dog Haven (P.O. Box 1409, Oak Harbor, WA 98277) or a memorial to Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Silvana Viking Hall, 1331 Pioneer Hwy, Stanwood, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019

