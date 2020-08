Known Music Man of Everett, Gary is now playing his wonderful music for the heavenly choirs. He was the Accompanist for Everett Chorale. He is survived by his husband, Lee Wyman; and his sister, Cindy Mikk. Gary also ran for Mayor of Everett in 2001. He was music director for three shows at the Historic Everett Theater. He will be sorely missed, but his music will play on in our hearts forever.

July 1, 1944 - July 28, 2020