Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Hetland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 20, 1944 - Feb. 24, 2020 Gary was born in Seattle on December 20, 1944 to parents, Marjorie and Robert Hetland. He left us on February 24, 2020 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1963. That same year he married his first wife, Penny and had his first daughter, Patty. Five years later his son, Michael was born. He met his second wife, Aase and they had two daughters, Saben and Heidi, where they lived in Kalama, WA for over 40 years before moving to Bonney Lake, WA to be closer to family. He enjoyed hunting, steelhead fishing on the Kalama, gardening and growing blueberries for his family to enjoy - which always "Hit the Spot!" He was a proud 55-year member of IBEW. He spent many summers growing up on his beloved grandparents' farm in Yakima, WA. He was an athlete in his high school years -succeeding in basketball and baseball. He has left a hole in our hearts but it is easy for us to fill that with all of our funny dad stories and wonderful memories of our time with him. He leaves behind his wife, Aase, of 47 years; daughter, Patty of Bothell, WA; son, Michael of Lake Stevens, WA; daughter, Saben (Nate) of Oak Harbor, WA; daughter, Heidi (Cody) of Orting, WA; and seven grandchildren: Eden, Justin, Jacob, Ellie, Wyatt, Gabe, and Addison. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannie (Scott) of Everett,, WA; brother, Bob of Freeland, WA; aunts and cousins in Yakima, WA.



Dec. 20, 1944 - Feb. 24, 2020 Gary was born in Seattle on December 20, 1944 to parents, Marjorie and Robert Hetland. He left us on February 24, 2020 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1963. That same year he married his first wife, Penny and had his first daughter, Patty. Five years later his son, Michael was born. He met his second wife, Aase and they had two daughters, Saben and Heidi, where they lived in Kalama, WA for over 40 years before moving to Bonney Lake, WA to be closer to family. He enjoyed hunting, steelhead fishing on the Kalama, gardening and growing blueberries for his family to enjoy - which always "Hit the Spot!" He was a proud 55-year member of IBEW. He spent many summers growing up on his beloved grandparents' farm in Yakima, WA. He was an athlete in his high school years -succeeding in basketball and baseball. He has left a hole in our hearts but it is easy for us to fill that with all of our funny dad stories and wonderful memories of our time with him. He leaves behind his wife, Aase, of 47 years; daughter, Patty of Bothell, WA; son, Michael of Lake Stevens, WA; daughter, Saben (Nate) of Oak Harbor, WA; daughter, Heidi (Cody) of Orting, WA; and seven grandchildren: Eden, Justin, Jacob, Ellie, Wyatt, Gabe, and Addison. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannie (Scott) of Everett,, WA; brother, Bob of Freeland, WA; aunts and cousins in Yakima, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close