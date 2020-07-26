Gary Knowles of Marysville, WA passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020 at Heartsaved Adult Family Home where he was loved and cared for the past two years. He was born in Everett, WA, on August 23rd, 1941 to Lloyd and Pat Knowles. He graduated from Marysville High in 1959. Gary joins his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Joyce, in eternal togetherness in heaven. He followed his father's career path as a sheet metal journeyman. He enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, classic cars, and was especially fond of his first car, a '55 Chevy Belair, that he enjoyed working on and showing at car shows. Most of all, he especially liked spending time at his home and with family. He is survived by his loving children, Stacy (Jim) Griesmer and Kent Knowles, and three brothers, Larry (Jeri), Dan and Dennis Knowles. He loved his five grandchildren, Brittany, Danielle, Vance, Anthony and Nolan and was blessed with two great-grandchildren, London and Kaden.We will be holding a private family graveside memorial service for Gary and Joyce, due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.August 23, 1941 - June 30, 2020