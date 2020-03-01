Gary Leslie Adams Gary Leslie Adams died of a stroke November 30, 2019. Gary held many titles in life. He was a son, born 1959, to parents, Delmar and Nancy, in Seattle, WA. A big brother, to sister Teri. Husband, married to Cyndi, previously married to Stephanie. Dad to Chandra, Serena, Mark and Skye. The proud Grandpa of Magnolia, Othelia, Holly, Buckley, Daisy, Brennley and Brody. A true friend, loyal, dependable and fun. Machinist, union member and Boeing employee for over 30 years. Driver of fast cars, on and off the track. Lifelong Washingtonian, enjoyed camping, dirt bike riding and boating. We miss you Gary. Memorial: Brightwater, 22505 WA-9, Woodinville WA, March 14, 12:30 – 3:30 pm. More information at: bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020