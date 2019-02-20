Gary Conard Sr. was born on October 18, 1945 in Grants Pass, Oregon. Gary passed away at Providence of Everett, Washington with his family by his side on February 8, 2019 at the age of 74. Battling with a stroke for the past 18 years in 2001. He leaves behind his wife, Judy, of 50 years; two children, Gary Conard Jr., Tammie Griffith; six grand-children, Zachary, Matthew, Jeremy, Kaitlin, Dylan and Samantha. Gary was an only child of Ralph and Katie. He grew up in the Lake Stevens, WA, area his whole life and went to Lake Stevens High School and graduated in 1964. He worked for Bayliner Boats for nine years and also for Boeing for 30 years where he met his wife, Judy. He coached Football, Basketball and Baseball in Lake Stevens when his children were younger. He loved fishing and camping with family which was his passion. We will all miss you deeply and will always love you and forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace "Until I See You Again."
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 20, 2019