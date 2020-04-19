June 18, 1958 - April 9, 2020 Gary Mark Simpson of Granite Falls, Washington, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington. Gary grew up in Missoula, Montana, moving to Washington State in the 1980s. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 18, 1958. His parents, Loren Edward and Elizabeth Barbara (Orazem) Simpson preceded him in death. Gary is survived by his wife, Vicki (Alishokis) Simpson of Granite Falls; brothers, Loren (Frances) Simpson of Evans, Georgia and Timothy Simpson of Missoula; three nephews; and one niece. Also surviving are two stepsons, Keith and Kevin Roye of Granite Falls; two step granddaughters, Ashlee (Anthony) Cozad of Colorado and Kryslin Poppie of Wyoming; and two step greatgrandchildren. Gary was a Veteran of the Army and an organ and tissue donor. The family would like to thank the staff of Providence Medical Center for the loving care given him while they were dealing with this pandemic. There will be a gathering held later this summer. Cremation arrangement through Alternative Funerals of Marysville, Washington.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020