Gary was born on March 11, 1935 to Nuell and Ann Gillespie in Everett, Washington, and had one brother, Monte. Gary passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019, at their Sun Lakes home with his wife, Barb by his side. He had been battling kidney failure for several years. He graduated from Everett High school, completed an apprenticeship at the Bremerton Shipyard and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Following this he received an Associate degree at Everett Community College. Out of college he worked for Lockheed Martin in Seattle prior to beginning his career at Boeing, where he was a Manufacturing Engineer until he retired in 1991. He was first married in 1961. He and wife, Carol later adopted two children. He was an avid sailor for many years. In 1979 he married his soulmate, Barb, who brought two adult children and two teenagers to the marriage. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the United States in their motorhome. After a few years they settled full time in Sun Lakes, AZ. Golf became his passion and living in Arizona gave him great opportunity to work on his swing. Gary was baptized in the Catholic Church in 1997 at the same time he and Barb renewed their marriage vows. Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter. Pam Green (Jim), son, Gavin Gillespie (Dianne), step-daughters Denise Springer (Dean), Jeanie Bengen, and Libby Partridge (Scott) and stepson Edward Dietz, as well as 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. There will be a service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10am at St. Stevens Roman Catholic Church - 24827 S Dobson Rd. Sun Lakes, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation, in his name, to of AZ, 360 E. Coronado Suite 180 Phoenix, AZ 85004 or



