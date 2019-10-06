Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ransbottom. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

July 25, 1941- Sept. 30, 2019 Gary passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at Providence Hospital, in Everett, WA, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Elk Falls, Kansas. He moved to Arlington, WA, at the age of 18 where he would continue to live throughout his life. Shortly after moving to Arlington he went to work at Buse Timber where he was employed for over 40 years. Gary loved hunting, fishing and crabbing, playing cribbage, and spending time at his cabin in Winthrop, WA, with friends and family. The most important thing in his life was his family and was always there for them to offer unconditional love and support. Gary is survived by wife, Judy, of 60 years; three daughters: Tammy Jacobs (Benny), Sheryl Miller (Mike). and Vicki Bohannon (Gary); six grandchildren, Jamie (Joe), Whitney (Cory), Blake (Kaitlynn), Kyle (Jen), Jessica, and Josh; six great grandchildren, Jaea, Jensen, Hudson, Nolan, Wyatt, Caelynn. A Celebration in his memory will be on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana, WA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .





