Gary Schmuck, 69, passed away on June 23, 2019 at his home in Lake Stevens, Washington, after a four year battle with cancer. Gary was born on March 10, 1950 in Port Angeles, WA, to Max and Helen Schmuck. Gary served in Vietnam as a Machinist Mate from 1969-1975. He married Karen Jones, the love of his life and best friend on August 18, 1979. They raised four sons and two daughters together. When Gary was not working/operating his roofing business, Gary & Son Roof Restoration Specialists, he enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and generally being outdoors with his family. He was also well known for his competitive nature when playing board/card games and shuffleboard. He was actively involved in the church community, serving as a Deacon for over 30 years at the Crossroads (formerly Chapel Hill Presbyterian). Gary loved God, his family, his country, and was known by all as the type of person to take on the burdens of others as his own, whether they were close friends or complete strangers. Gary is survived by his wife, Karen; children: Gabriel, Mariah, Nathaniel, Kirsten, Zachary, and Christian, as well as his brother, Max (wife, Madeline), twin grandsons, Ethan and Kayden Schmuck, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gary will receive full military honors at a private service at Tahoma National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Crossroads at Lake Stevens on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 27, 2019