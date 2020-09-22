On Tuesday September 15, 2020, Gary Ernest Schneider, loving husband and father of two passed away peacefully after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia.

Born June 26, 1939 in California, to Willard & Emma Schneider, Gary spent his youth traveling the world with family selling newspapers on the Naval vessels where they were stationed. After service in the Army and attending the University of Denver, he married in 1966. While raising his two boys with wife Anne in Camarillo, CA andworking for Western Kraft Paper, he became a proud Lions Club member and past president. In 1981, his entrepreneurial ambitions moved the family to Everett, WA to open The Total Rental Center on Evergreen Way. Gary and Anne grew the business and became patrons of the Everett Symphony, The Everett Lions Club, The Boys and Girls club and supported many other local philanthropic organizations.

After Anne's passing, Gary married Emily Larson in 2009 and during the past ten years have enjoyed a very active retirement. They enjoyed traveling, golfing and countless hours of socializing with their network of friends and family that have supported them in their adventures.

Gary loved to be on the water and spending time in Mexico, whether cruising to Alaska, golfing in Cabo, or boating with family. Gary's sense of humor, generosity, adventurous nature, gregarious smile, and kindness to others will be missed by all who knew him.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and first wife Anne. He is survived by his wife Emily Larson Schneider, his two sons, Everett & Eric Schneider & their spouses, grandchildren, stepchildren, cousins, nieces and nephew.

As an expression of sympathy, tax deductible memorial contributions may be sent in Memoriam to the Lions Club International. https:// /www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate.

June 26, 1939 - September 15, 2020