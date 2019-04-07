Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Steven Larson. View Sign

Oct. 27, 1949 - Feb. 23, 2019 Gary Larson, the "G-Man" to his golfing buddies and friends, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with a progressive terminal lung disease. Gary was born October 27, 1949 in Spokane WA to Eugene and Shirley Larson. The family moved to Seattle and then Everett, WA where he spent most of his life. He was a 1967 graduate of Cascade High School where he played football and was an accomplished gymnast. He continued his education at Edmonds Community College. Gary retired from GTE/Verizon after 32 years as a Project Engineer. Gary loved all sports, but his greatest passion was golf. He was a member of Mill Creek Golf and Country Club where he served on many club committees. He wintered in Tucson, AZ where he met many new golfing friends. Gary also loved to cook and enjoyed preparing gourmet meals for family and friends. He enjoyed going on salmon fishing trips. Gary is survived by his brothers, Tim (Liz) Larson, Dean Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Gordon and Nancy Larson. Gary was known as the rules man. He didn't write the rules, but he lived by them. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. Family suggests memorials to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at Mill Creek Country Club, 15500 Country Club Dr, Mill Creek, May 25, 2019, noon to 3:00 p.m. Please RSVP to



