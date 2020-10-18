World traveler, avid reader, opera fan, economics mavin, car nut, wine aficionado, and beloved brother and uncle, Gary Lloyd Theige passed away suddenly at his home in Pacifica, California on September 23, 2020.



Born on November 19, 1946 in Vancouver, Washington to Lloyd and Lucille Theige, Gary grew up in Everett, Washington, graduating from Cascade High School in 1965. Soon after earning a degree in economics from the University of Washington in 1969, Gary joined the Peace Corps and taught economics at a secondary school in Cape Coast, Ghana. Gary traveled extensively in Europe before returning to the U.S. in 1971. He earned a Masters degree in Economics from UC Davis in 1976. During his time at Davis he took enology classes and later gained a Master of Wine designation, evidence of his deep knowledge of wine viticulture and history. In 1977 Gary began teaching at City College of San Francisco. During his 33 years at the college he taught both micro and macro economics as well as wine appreciation. He retired in 2010 from full-time teaching.



Gary is survived by his sister Sharon (Ruff), his brother Lyle, and Lyle's children Dana (Linton) and husband Jim, Kris and wife Erin, Jody (Marshall) and husband David, as well as four grandnieces and a grandnephew, close friends and colleagues.



Gary was a loving and generous brother who shared his passions readily. He took economic history very seriously and constantly applied this knowledge to current events. He and his brother shared an avid interest in high performance cars, and Gary's nieces and nephew have fond memories of the convertibles he drove when they were young. A dog lover like his brother, Gary walked the beaches of Pacifica and was often spotted in his red Corvette with his Siberian husky ZaZa. Gary loved music too, and held subscriptions to the San Francisco Symphony and Opera. He particularly prized the piano music of Chopin and Debussy and the operas of Puccini. Modern jazz was always one of his passions, especially the piercing and soulful saxophone of Pharoah Sanders. Over the years, Gary built an extensive wine collection and actually visited the major viticultural appellations in France trekking through vineyards to note the particular soils that gave a grape its distinctive character. Gary shared his travel expertise with his sister who was fortunate to accompany him on trips both in the U.S. and Europe in recent years. She cherishes the trip they made to Norway where they visited their great great grandfather's farm which still bears the Theige name.

Gary will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A virtual memorial service is planned for November 19. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SF Symphony, SF Opera or SF Jazz Center would be greatly appreciated.





November 19, 1946 - September 23, 2020