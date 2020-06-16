Gary Tingley
1943 - 2020
Gary Orville Tingley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a long fight with cancer on May 24, 2020 .

Gary proudly severed his country from 1961- 1965 in the Air force, and trained as a Refrigeration Specialist at 44th Missile Maintenance Squadron, Ellsworth AFB, SD. Work assignments were for the liquid cooler units and pumping systems for the rocket fuels of the minute man missile. After serving his country, Gary worked at Boeing for the next 33 years. This is where he met his beloved wife Cheryl of 40 years. Gary is reunited with his wife, Cheryl; both of his parents, Orville and Isabel; his brother, Dicky; and stepson, Shawn.

Gary left behind his sister, Karen Shultz; two sons, Cary and John; his step-children, Janell, Greg, Angel and Shannon; as well as numerous grandchildren.

Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, and trips to Arizona for the winter. Gary will be forever missed. Services for both Gary and Cheryl will be held together once people are able to attend. We will publish the announcement once a date is picked out. March 17, 1943 - May 24, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 16 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
