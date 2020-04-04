June 7, 1955 - March 26, 2020 On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Gary Leroy Wicklund, a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandpa peacefully passed away. Gary grew up as the youngest of four siblings; born on June 7, 1955 to Carol and Joseph Wicklund. Born and raised in the northwest, a Snohomish High School grad, he dedicated his life to playing golf, gardening, and raising his beloved sons. The man loved his green beans. In his 64 years of life, Gary enjoyed the ups and downs of being a loyal Mariners fan but also serving as an original "12th man" to the Seahawks. He was a strategic pinochle and cribbage player, and regardless of the outcome he just loved sharing the time with others. His latest life accomplishment was being the number one Papa Weewee to his granddaughter; who was his world. We have thousands of wonderful family memories to keep him alive in our hearts but we would always be grateful to hear more! He leaves behind a loving family and we will all miss him dearly. Thank you for celebrating his life with us.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 4, 2020