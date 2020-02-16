Gavin Bloss

Guest Book
  • "This has been so hard to come to terms with my friend. We..."
    - Victor McClinton
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Hilton Garden Inn
22600 Bothell Everett Highway
Bothell, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gavin E. Bloss Gavin Bloss, 40, passed away suddenly at his home in Lynnwood, WA on February 7, 2020. Gavin leaves behind many family and friends. He is best known for his quick wit and sometimes biting sarcasm. But mostly for his kindness, generous heart, dedication and commitment to all he cared for. Gavin took great pride in working for Legacy Hospitality as a Construction Superintendent. Celebration of life will be February 22, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 22600 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell, WA 98021 at 3pm.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.