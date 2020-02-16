Gavin E. Bloss Gavin Bloss, 40, passed away suddenly at his home in Lynnwood, WA on February 7, 2020. Gavin leaves behind many family and friends. He is best known for his quick wit and sometimes biting sarcasm. But mostly for his kindness, generous heart, dedication and commitment to all he cared for. Gavin took great pride in working for Legacy Hospitality as a Construction Superintendent. Celebration of life will be February 22, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 22600 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell, WA 98021 at 3pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020