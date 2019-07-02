Gavin James Johnston Gavin Johnston, of Everett, Washington, was born on September 12, 1990, and entered into eternal life in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness on November 11, 2018, at the age of 28. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Marvin and Debora Johnston; his mother, Donna Lamarr; brothers, Jason Johnston, Isaac Simmons, Dane Simmons, and Luke Simmons; grandmother, Gloria Elledge; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins and friends that he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with. Gavin had a deep faith, enjoyed classical guitar, remote-control cars, and the outdoors. The family invites donations in Gavin's name to the Everett Gospel Mission: www.egmission.org or Brendan Case Ministries: brendancase.com The celebration of Gavin's life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2617 Cedar St., in Everett, WA. Rosary at 10:30 am and Funeral Mass at 11.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 2, 2019