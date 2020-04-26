June 18, 1954 - April 16, 2020 Gayle Ann Gilchrest passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Michael Gilchrest; her parents; and her brother, William Field. Gayle is survived by daughters, Erin and Lani; grandsons, Jalen and Alex; brother, Gary Bushman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gayle's family meant everything to her and we are going to miss her kind and caring spirit. She was an amazing mom and grandma. She will forever live in our hearts and all of the wonderful memories we have of her.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020