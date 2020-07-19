1/1
Gayle Bethel
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mom was born in Ontario Canada, and lived the most part of her life in Snohomish Wa, she moved to Tieton Wa. where she lived the last 16 years.This beautiful woman passed away at home with all her loving family by her bedside. She is survived by her Ex Husband Carl Bethel, and six ever loving children. Daughter Lori and Larry Bethel, Son Ken and Debbie Jones, Daughter Connie and Jeff Cauffman, Daughter Rebecca Arriza, Son David and Rhonda Bethel, and Daughter Laena and Garin Hedberg. She had 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was loved by us all and will be deeply missed. Her wish was to have her ashes spread across Baker Lake where we camped as children. We  made so many great memories there, and that is where she felt most at peace. Rest in peace mom, until we are together again.

April 29, 1940 - July 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved