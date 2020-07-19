Mom was born in Ontario Canada, and lived the most part of her life in Snohomish Wa, she moved to Tieton Wa. where she lived the last 16 years.This beautiful woman passed away at home with all her loving family by her bedside. She is survived by her Ex Husband Carl Bethel, and six ever loving children. Daughter Lori and Larry Bethel, Son Ken and Debbie Jones, Daughter Connie and Jeff Cauffman, Daughter Rebecca Arriza, Son David and Rhonda Bethel, and Daughter Laena and Garin Hedberg. She had 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was loved by us all and will be deeply missed. Her wish was to have her ashes spread across Baker Lake where we camped as children. We made so many great memories there, and that is where she felt most at peace. Rest in peace mom, until we are together again.

April 29, 1940 - July 3, 2020