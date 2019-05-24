Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle M. Logue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gayle Marie Hill Logue Born April 15, 1937, to Marie and Kenneth Hill of Bellingham, WA. Gayle passed peacefully on May 18, 2019, surrounded by family following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard, her sister, June Soine, and her parents. Gayle and Howard raised their three children in Mountlake Terrace, WA, where she was an active and loving mother and later worked for a period in the office at JC Penney. At the time of her death she resided in Mill Creek, WA, where she was active in TOPS and Aqua Aerobics. She is survived by her three children, Jeff (Kathryn) of Everett, WA, Julie Shirley (Burt McCaughan) of Lynnwood, WA, and Brian (Shelly) of Redmond, WA, and eight grandchildren, Sean, Cara, Kendra, Colin, Scott, Jillian, Mark, and Jake. She also leaves two sisters, Geri Hopf of Lake Isabella, CA, and Pat Gorder of Springfield, OR, and a brother, Loren Hill of Vashon, WA. A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11:00am at Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub, 122 128th St SW, Everett, Washington. The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer research center.



