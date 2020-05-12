November 28, 1934 - May 6, 2020 Gaylord Myron Pearson (85) peacefully transitioned to his prepared home in heaven on May 6, 2020. There will be an open viewing opportunity taking place between 10am-12pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, WA. Burial will take place Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, OR. Gaylord was born November 28, 1934 in Spicer, MN to Gottfred (from Varmland, Sweden) and Susan (from Sint Jacobi-Parochie, Friesland, Holland) (DuHoux) Pearson. With his family, Gaylord farmed and attended school in the areas of Spicer, New London, and Wilmar, MN. After completing his GED he served as a Sergeant in the Army and Army Reserve based at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. After attending Northwest Bible College, Seattle, he started the building blocks for his career as a General Contractor with Fuller Roofing and Tutmarc Real Estate. With a knack for construction and ironman strength, Gaylord founded Superior Roofing and Construction where he remained for over 35 years. During this time he also partnered with his friend Henry Portin and built a rubber surfacing company, Rubaturf Surfaces Co. and traveled the country installing rubber running tracks, playgrounds, etc. He took pride in great craftsmanship and innovation, was famous for his incredible strength and loved the people he met while doing business. He passed on his love of hard work and loving people as his life revolved around friends, family and faith. He attended Philadelphia Church, Calvary Temple, and Bethany Christian Assembly. He loved playing games, practical jokes, humor, singing in quartets, camping, fishing and pulling skiers on the lake. He was known for his warm friendly smile, big heart and very firm handshake. While building the blocks of his career, he married his sweetheart, Shirley Mae Ferguson July 1, 1961 in Miles City, MT. They built and raised their family and in the 59 years of marriage gained three children, nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gaylord is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley Pearson; children, Denna and Erik Hurd of Albuquerque, NM, Ross and Michelle Pearson of Woodinville, WA, Kari Pearson and Scott Rockenfield of Mill Creek, WA; grandchildren, Neal & Brittny Kunkle, Kylie Pearson & Evan Crow, Taylor Hollingsworth, Taylor Pearson, Delynn Hurd, Devin Hurd, Rockson Pearson; brother-in-laws, Gale Ferguson and Duane Barber, sister-in-law, Evelyn Pearson; and many nieces and nephews, Mike, Don, Yolanda, Tim, Tom, Jim, Felina, Glen, Jerry, Jon, Judy, Janet, Jodi, Jerenda; as well as other dearly loved extended family and friends. Gaylord is preceded in death by his parents, Gottfred & Susan; brother, Dean Pearson; sister, Alice Barber; sister-in-law, Gayle Ferguson; nephews, Don Nash, Roy Ferguson and Paul Ferguson.