Gemma J. Lindsley-Beld, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, shortly after her 60th birthday. Gemma loved camping with friends and family, she enjoyed entertaining, and always brightened the lives of everyone around her. She loved spoiling her pets and all the children in her life. Gemma enjoyed her work at the Breast Center at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, and was passionate about raising money for the breast cancer care. She helped organize and volunteered at fundraising events including Breast Cancer Survivor tea, and Pink The Rink for several years. Gemma is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Calvin Doss; nieces, Vanessa, Melissa, Jennifer and nephew, Chad. She is also survived by her extended family, Debbie Edwins, and her children, Tyler, Amanda, and Adrienne; many great nieces and nephews and several close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Steve Beld, her parents, Al and Arletta, and sister-in-law, Diane. Memorial Services will be held on September 28, 2-19, at 1:00 P.M. at The Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St. Everett, WA 98201. Gemma will be greatly missed, but never forgotten, her legacy will live on through all that adored her.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019